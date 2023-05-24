Masked pair spotted 'scoping out' Green Island homes

Alarmed residents called the police after two masked men were spotted ‘‘scoping out properties’’ in Green Island this morning, police said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to Main South Rd about 6.40am when members of the public reported two men wearing balaclavas over their faces and ‘‘scoping out properties’’ in the area.

‘‘They stood out, which is obviously what prompted the calls to police, which is a good thing.’’

He said officers found one of the men, a 39-year-old, who was arrested for having instruments for the purpose of burglary.

He has been bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court.

‘‘The second male is known to police, but outstanding, so we’re making inquiries to locate him.’’

john.lewis@odt.co.nz