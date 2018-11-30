Meal at the wheel prompts warning

A Dunedin driver spotted eating while driving received a warning from police this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the motorist was noticed eating behind the wheel as they drove towards a police checkpoint.

They were stopped and warned about the dangers of driving while distracted but it appeared they did not fine the motorist.

Eating while driving is not in itself illegal, but the road code urges drivers to "avoid or minimise'' eating, along with other distractions including lighting a cigarette, looking at scenery and "noisy children''.

This week, police have been carrying checkpoint operations at intersections in central Dunedin focusing on motorists not wearing seat belts and using their cellphones while driving.

Dozens have been nabbed using mobile phones or not buckled up, among them a police officer spied using her phone.