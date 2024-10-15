Middle-aged tagger nabbed in Dunedin

File photo: Getty Images

A 45-year-old Dunedin tagger fled police after being spotted allegedly spray-painting his name in the central city.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said the man had been going along George St, shortly before 6pm yesterday, tagging his name at several locations.

Officers found the man on Princes St, who fled for a short distance before being arrested.

The man was charged with possession of graffiti implements, wilful damage and possession of cannabis.

A total of eight separate graffiti offences had been identified.

He would appear in court later this week, Snr Sgt Reay said.

