More cars targeted in series of tyre slashings

Two more cars have been targeted by tyre slashers overnight in Dunedin, bringing the total number of attacks to 20 in the past two weeks.

Acting Inspector Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the latest slashings happened overnight in Kew and Concord.

They bring the total number of tyre puncture attacks in Dunedin and Mosgiel to 20 since August 22, he said.

Insp Dinnissen said police were keeping an open mind regarding the motivation of the slashers, but no suspects had yet been apprehended.

"We're not ruling anything out.''

It was unclear how the tyres were punctured, he said.

The attacks are edging closer to town.

Slashings have now been reported in Kew, Concord, Green Island, Calton Hill and Mosgiel (three separate attacks on one night).

