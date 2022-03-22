Motorist caught speeding hours after crash in same area

A speeding driver has caught the ire of Dunedin Police after being caught travelling 142kmh on the Taieri, just hours after a serious accident nearby.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were patrolling the passing lanes on State Highway 1, north of Allanton, when they stopped a 34-year-old man driving at excessive speed in the 100kmh zone, about 3.45pm yesterday.

He said the driver had his license suspended immediately for 28 days and was issued an infringement notice.

‘‘It’s disappointing that people are still travelling at such high speeds, despite the wide publicity around the serious crash that happened nearby earlier that day.’’

A man was critically injured on State Highway 1, near Henley earlier in the day, when the SUV he was driving collided with a Temuka Transport truck and trailer unit.

The truck and trailer ended up in a ditch beside the main trunk rail line, the late model Volkswagen SUV was left on its roof on the other side of the road, and the impact left a large debris field over both lanes of the road.

A Southern District Health Board spokeswoman said the man was now recovering on a ward at Dunedin Hospital and the truck driver received minor injuries.

The road was closed for much of the day so the Police Serious Crash Unit could investigate the incident.

