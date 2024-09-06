Mystery high-speed rider signs off with wheelie

Photo: Getty Images

A mystery motorcyclist showing off to police did a wheelie after being clocked speeding at 160kmh.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police attempted to stop a green Kawasaki motorbike in Gordon Rd, Mosgiel at 6.05pm after complaints from the public.

When signalled to stop, the rider took off at speed and police chose not to follow for safety reasons.

The motorbike rider was then clocked at 160kmh on the Southern Motorway.

When the biker came over the Lookout Point hill, they did a wheelie, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police were trying to identify the rider and asked the public if they have any information to call 105.

