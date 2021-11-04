No charges for Southern cops who used MDMA

Photo: Supplied

Southern police officers obtained and used MDMA while at a concert, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has found.

But the officers involved will not be charged.

In a summary released on the IPCA's website, it outlined how it oversaw two separate police investigations into allegations of MDMA use by a small group of Southern District police officers.

Police conducted incident investigations as there was no physical evidence upon which to base criminal charges, the authority stated.

In the first instance, police found that in isolation to each other, one officer had used, and one officer had obtained MDMA while at an out-of-town concert.

In the second instance (based on an anonymous complaint to police), officers denied any knowledge, possession or use of MDMA.

The IPCA found police took appropriate actions and reinforced employment expectations while providing welfare support to staff.

It agreed with the findings and the outcome.