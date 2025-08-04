Officer 'shaken' after headbutted in patrol car

Photo: ODT files

A Dunedin officer was left "shaken" after being headbutted three times in the face by a man in the back seat of a patrol car, police say.

The 23-year-old had been arrested after a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped by police in South Rd, South Dunedin, at 9.55pm on Friday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said when police went to the vehicle they saw the man, who is on curfew, in the back seat.

He was not allowed out of his home between 7pm and 7am, and was breaching a non-association condition by hanging out with the driver, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was arrested for breaching his bail conditions and he was taken to the police station.

While en-route, the man suddenly head-butted an officer sitting in the back seat with him three times in the face, and also threatened him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was charged with resisting police, assault with intent to injure and speaking threateningly.

He appeared in Dunedin District Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody until August 8.

The officer was uninjured but a bit ‘‘shaken’’, Snr Sgt Bond said.

