Overtaking cop car lands driver in court

An allegedly drunk Dunedin driver who overtook a police car was taken into custody and now faces a court date, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were patrolling in Middleton Rd about 11.15am yesterday.

A car overtook the officers on a slight rise, which the officers considered an unsafe move.

They pulled the car over and breath-tested the 26-year-old driver, who recorded a breath alcohol level of 600mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The legal alcohol limit for adults is 250mcg.

The man had his licence suspended for 28 days and has been summonsed to appear in court.

Over the weekend officers also caught other drivers who did not give themselves time to sober up.

One 18-year-old man was found with four passengers in his car at a police checkpoint outside Toitū Museum.

He told officers he volunteered to drive because he was the only one of the group who had had any sleep, and recorded a breath alcohol level of 480mcg.

The driver claimed to have slept for two hours, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A 19-year-old woman who was stopped at the same checkpoint claimed she was running late for work and recorded a breath alcohol level of 925mcg.

She elected an evidential blood test and has had her licence suspended.

There is a zero alcohol limit for drivers under 20 years of age.