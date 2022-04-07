Thursday, 7 April 2022

Pair accused of Mosgiel dairy robbery to stay behind bars

    By Rob Kidd
    The Mosgiel Mini Mart after the alleged robbery. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    A duo who allegedly robbed a Mosgiel dairy of cigarettes and attacked the shopkeeper with a hammer will remain in custody.

    Dunedin scaffolder Alistair McFarlane (30) appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following an incident at the Mini Mart on March 3.

    Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment.

    McFarlane did not enter pleas today, nor did he apply for bail.

    Counsel Sarah Saunderson-Warner said an electronically-monitored-bail application was being prepared ahead of a hearing next month.

    A second defendant, an Invercargill man with interim name suppression, also made a brief appearance.

    He too was remanded in custody and will appear again this month.

    The owner of the dairy previously told the Otago Daily Times he was hit over the head then fled to a back room where locked himself in before calling the police

    He described running out the back of the shop dripping blood.

    Emergency services arrived minutes later and the dairy owner was taken to hospital where he spent five nights following surgery on his skull.

    He thanked the community for the outpouring of support he received in the aftermath.

     

