Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Pair arrested after allegedly waving gun at beachgoers

    By Daisy Hudson
    Tomahawk beach, with Ocean Grove and Tomahawk lagoon in background. Photo: ODT
    Two allegedly drunk men were arrested after waving an air rifle and imitation pistol at members of the public on a Dunedin beach.

    Acting Sergeant Richard Kupenga said police were called at 9.15pm yesterday after reports of the two men waving a rifle and a hand gun at people.

    Another member of the public reported witnessing the two men fire an air gun at a duck.

    Police arrived at Tomahawk Beach and located the two men near the entrance.

    A 28-year-old man was carrying an air rifle and an imitation handgun, while an 18-year-old man was carrying air rifle pellets and an air gun instruction manual.

    Both appeared intoxicated, Sgt Kupenga said.

    ''When confronted by armed police the males dropped their firearms and both males were arrested."

    A police spokesman this afternoon clarified the pair were arrested and held in custody overnight and appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning on a number of matters.

    An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the pair were given a warning.

    Comments

    Den Tue, 29/12/2020 - 1:06pm

    Dammed idiots. They would be dead if they were in USA

