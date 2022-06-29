Pair warned after drugs discovered in car

A driver and passenger have been warned after drugs were found in their car in South Dunedin.

Police pulled over the vehicle in Nelson St about 6pm yesterday.

While speaking to the occupants, officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The car was searched and two grams of cannabis were found in the possession of the 23-year-old driver.

The 23-year-old passenger was found with six hash brownies.

The men were given warnings, Snr Sgt Bond said.

