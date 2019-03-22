Peeping-Tom caught peering into Dunedin flat

A peeping-Tom remains at large after he was seen peering into the rear windows of a North Dunedin flat early yesterday morning.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the man was seeing sitting on the rear back stairs looking into the flat in Drummond St, off Heriot Row in North Dunedin.

The occupants were getting ready to leave for university in the morning when they noticed the man lingering at the rear of the property.

He was described as a white man in his mid-20s, of medium build and about 1.78m (5 foot 10).

The man was unknown to any of the women who lived at the flat, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.