Police believe burglary, truck crash linked

kiwirail_truck.jpg The stolen Kiwirail truck that was crashed under the Jetty St overbridge yesterday. Photo: Peter Dowden

A joyride in a Kiwirail truck, a burglary at a Nood furniture store and a spate of car break-ins may all be part of the same Sunday morning crime spree, Dunedin police say.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said four to five men were seen trying car doors in the Frederick St area about 5am Sunday.

One of those men was wearing a balaclava and a T-shirt with three words on it and police were eager for any sightings of the group, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

Three or four cars were broken into, including a minivan and a Holden Commodore saloon.

Across town, a Kiwirail truck was taken for a joyride before it was driven into a fence next to the railway lines under the Jetty St overbridge.

Police received a report of this incident about 5.20am and believed it could be linked to the car break-ins.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said that same morning, a white ceramic pot was stolen from inside the window of the Nood furniture store in Cumberland St.

There was a ''good chance'' this break-in was linked to the joyride as the truck was crashed nearby, he said.