Police catch up with fleeing drivers

Police have managed to track down and arrest two fleeing drivers from two separate events in Dunedin over the past month.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a man on a warrant to arrest, was located by police in Dale St, Kaikorai Valley, at 7.55pm yesterday.

"He was arrested and charged with two other matters — one being failing to stop after fleeing police on March 24 and another one being stealing a motorvehicle on March 20."

He said another man on a warrant to arrest, was located in Ings Ave, South Dunedin, at 2.35pm yesterday.

"The 21-year-old has been charged with unlawful taking of a motorvehicle and theft-ex car which occurred on February 8, failing to stop when signalled by police on February 9, a burglary which happened on March 13 and failing to stop when signalled by police on March 25."

Both are due to appear in the Dunedin District Court.