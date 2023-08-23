Police hunt for bike's owner after alleged thief arrested

Police want to return this allegedly stolen bike to its rightful owner. Photo: Supplied/NZ Police

Police are hoping to reunite a cyclist with their bike after locating it while arresting the alleged thieving youth for assault this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a North Rd address and arrested a young person for assault at about 8.45am.

During the arrest, police located a stolen bike at the property the youth allegedly arrived at the address with this morning.

Police believe the bike to be stolen from the North East Valley area and wish to identify the owner to return it to them.

Police have asked the owner of the bike to call 105 and to quote file 230823/6500.

The youth was charged with assault, wilful damage and theft, and will appear in court today.

