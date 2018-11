beach_301118.jpg Police have converged on St Clair in Dunedin seeking a naked man who was exposing himself in the sand dunes. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Dunedin police have converged on St Clair seeking a naked man who was exposing himself in the sand dunes.

A police spokeswoman said officers were appealing for witnesses after the incident on St Clair beach.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident the naked man ran away from the beach towards Kettle Park, the spokeswoman said.

He was described as being in his late 20s to mid-30s, with a full brown and black beard, and nude.

Anyone who saw the man was asked to contact Dunedin police on (03) 471 4800.