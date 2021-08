The Signal Hill Lookout. Photo: ODT files

A man wearing a balaclava allegedly chased a woman at a popular Dunedin lookout at the weekend, police say.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said the woman reported a man acting suspiciously at the Signal Hill Lookout at 9.15pm on Sunday.

The man, who was wearing black clothing including a balaclava, allegedly chased the woman.

Police searched the area but did not find anyone.