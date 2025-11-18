Police seek possible witness to North Dunedin homicide

Police are trying to identify this man, who may have information about a North Dunedin homicide. Photo: Supplied/NZ Police

Police investigating the death of a man in North Dunedin last month are trying to identify a possible witness to the suspected murder.

Aneli Helu Katea, 36, was found dead at an address on Great King Street at around 2pm on Friday October 3.

"We believe that the man in the picture [above] may have valuable information that can assist in our investigation," Detective Sergeant Reece Munro said.

"While we have no reason to believe this man had any involvement in this matter, we are eager to speak with him as he may have crucial information."

Det Sgt Munro said police believed the man walked south on Great King St, between St David St and Union St West at about 11am the day of the incident.

"We would also like to speak with anyone who may have information and is yet to speak with us."

Police at the scene of the alleged murder. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Det Sgt Munro said a 25-year-old man had been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in Dunedin District Court on December 16, charged with murder.

The accused has name suppression while mental-health reports are written.

Police - 105. Case reference number 251003/5165.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.