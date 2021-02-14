Sunday, 14 February 2021

Police seek witnesses to Octagon serious assault

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Police are looking for witnesses after two men were seriously assaulted in central Dunedin early Saturday morning.

    The incident occurred near the taxi stand in the Octagon at about 3:00am on Saturday 13 February.

    Detective Matt Harris says two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries following an altercation with another two men.

    “We are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something that could help with our enquiries to please get in touch.”

    Anyone who has any information that may assist is encouraged to contact police by phoning 105. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter