Wednesday, 29 July 2020

10.30 am

Police suspect youths behind crime spree

    By Daisy Hudson
    Tagging on the upper storeys of George St shop yesterday afternoon. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    A group of youths may be behind several car thefts, and prominent graffiti, in Dunedin.

    Police want anyone who sees groups of suspicious youths congregating to contact them, after a spike in car thefts in the city.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said Nissan Tiidas and Mazda Demios had been targeted.

    A group of young people may have been behind the thefts, as well as graffiti on several buildings along George St.

    Dunedin police have also raised concerns after a fire was lit at Wakari School in recent days.

    Snr Sgt Dinnissen said a clump of paper was set alight on a deck at the school, right next to a 100-year old wooden classroom block.

    Police had serious concerns about the behaviour, he said.

