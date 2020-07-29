Police suspect youths behind crime spree

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police want anyone who sees groups of suspicious youths congregating to contact them, after a spike in car thefts in the city.
Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said Nissan Tiidas and Mazda Demios had been targeted.
A group of young people may have been behind the thefts, as well as graffiti on several buildings along George St.
Dunedin police have also raised concerns after a fire was lit at Wakari School in recent days.
Snr Sgt Dinnissen said a clump of paper was set alight on a deck at the school, right next to a 100-year old wooden classroom block.
Police had serious concerns about the behaviour, he said.