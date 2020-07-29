Police suspect youths behind crime spree

Tagging on the upper storeys of George St shop yesterday afternoon. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A group of youths may be behind several car thefts, and prominent graffiti, in Dunedin.

Police want anyone who sees groups of suspicious youths congregating to contact them, after a spike in car thefts in the city.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said Nissan Tiidas and Mazda Demios had been targeted.

A group of young people may have been behind the thefts, as well as graffiti on several buildings along George St.

Dunedin police have also raised concerns after a fire was lit at Wakari School in recent days.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said a clump of paper was set alight on a deck at the school, right next to a 100-year old wooden classroom block.

Police had serious concerns about the behaviour, he said.