Police warning over Dunedin peeping

Dunedin police are urging vigilance following two reports of men peering into houses in the city overnight.

Acting Inspector Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said a man was reported peeping through the bedroom window of a home in Leith St, near the University of Otago last night.

Across town in Cargill St that same night, residents saw another suspicious man peering through their living room and bedroom windows, Insp Dinnissen said.

He was also spotted by a neighbour, and was described as a white male, with short brown hair and facial hair, wearing a grey hoody, Insp Dinnissen said.

Insp Dinnissen said if residents saw such behavior and were able to get a photo of the offenders or record the registration numbers of their cars, that would be ''gold'' for investigating officers, but urged people not to take any risks in doing so.

Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.

