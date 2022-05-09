Second arrest after release from prison

A man recently released from prison was arrested for a second time after being freed, after becoming "drunk and and abusive" at Dunedin Public Library on Friday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called about 10.45am on Friday after a 49-year-old man was asked to leave Dunedin Hospital owing to his behaviour.

The man allegedly became threatening to staff and was escorted out by police.

After the man left, he went to the library where he was still drunk and abusive, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police attended and the man was arrested.

The man was believed to be the same individual who was arrested on Thursday after an episode of disruptive behaviour at Dunedin Central Police Station, which took place only hours after he was released from Otago Corrections Facility.

The man, who seemed to have an alcohol problem, was not previously well known to police but was now, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man is understood to have been remanded in custody.