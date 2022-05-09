Monday, 9 May 2022

11.56 am

Second arrest after release from prison

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A man recently released from prison was arrested for a second time after being freed, after becoming "drunk and and abusive" at Dunedin Public Library on Friday.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called about 10.45am on Friday after a 49-year-old man was asked to leave Dunedin Hospital owing to his behaviour.

    The man allegedly became threatening to staff and was escorted out by police.

    After the man left, he went to the library where he was still drunk and abusive, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    Police attended and the man was arrested.

    The man was believed to be the same individual who was arrested on Thursday after an episode of disruptive behaviour at Dunedin Central Police Station, which took place only hours after he was released from Otago Corrections Facility.

    The man, who seemed to have an alcohol problem, was not previously well known to police but was now, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The man is understood to have been remanded in custody.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter