Second Glenleith homicide arrest: woman accused of disposing of evidence

Roads were closed in Glenleith after the body was found. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A woman has been accused of “disposing of evidence” to cover for an alleged murderer following a Dunedin homicide.

The 47-year-old defendant appeared in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon charged as an accessory, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment.

Police advised of the woman's arrest today.

She was granted bail by Judge David Robinson on condition she abide by an 8pm-8am curfew and not contact her co-defendant.

A 43-year-old hairdresser was earlier charged with the murder of the 41-year-old woman and appeared in the High Court at Dunedin last month where she pleaded not guilty.

All parties have been granted interim name suppression.

The murder charge was laid last month after police found a body in an area of dense bush at the rear of a Glenleith property on October 8.

However, according to court documents, the killing was alleged to have taken place two months earlier on August 6.

The charge sheets for the alleged accessory stated she “assisted [the alleged killer] by disposing of evidence in order to enable her to avoid arrest”, which happened at least a week later.

She will appear in the High Court next month.

The murder accused has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to back before a judge in February.

“The homicide investigation is ongoing,” police said in a statement.