Sentence appealed

A man who stole a police car, two guns and then rammed another police car in Gore is appealing his sentence.

Hori Gemmell was sentenced last year by Judge Bernadette Farnan to three years and one month jail after pleading guilty to unlawfully taking a vehicle, two charges of unlawfully being in possession of a pistol, unlawfully possessing ammunition in public, two charges of theft from a car and reckless driving.

In August, three months were added to his term after he assaulted a fellow prisoner.

Yesterday, his lawyer, Scott Williamson, said some of starting sentences Gemmell faced were severe when compared to similar cases.

Gemmell had helped police to recover the guns, which was not taken into account during sentencing, he said.

Crown prosecutor Mike Brownlie highlighted Gemmell’s offending had a degree of premeditation and the victims were police.

Mr Brownlie said Gemmell was lucky to not be charged with dangerous driving instead of reckless driving.

Justice Rachel Dunningham reserved her decision.

