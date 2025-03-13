Man reported missing in Balclutha found safe

A man reported missing in Balclutha has been found and is safe, police say.

The 63-year-old man was reported missing yesterday, and police posted on social media, appealing for sightings of him.

This morning police advised he had been found and was safe.

"Police would like to thank members of the public who provided information to assist in locating him."

Police are still looking for Joshua.

Meanwhile, inquiries are continuing regarding another man - Joshua - who has been missing for three months.

The 54-year-old typically resided in Christchurch, but was last seen in central Dunedin on December 11, and has not been in touch with his family since.

His vehicle was located in Larnach Castle’s cafe carpark in Camp Rd later that day.

He had not returned to his vehicle.

Police this morning said they encouraged anyone who had seen him to contact them.