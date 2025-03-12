Man reported missing in Balclutha

Graeme has been reported missing in Balclutha. Photo: Southern District Police/Facebook

A 63-year-old man has been reported missing in Balclutha.

Southern District Police said in a Facebook post tonight that 63-year-old Graeme was missing, and his family were concerned for his wellbeing.

He was last seen at about 10.06am yesterday, travelling north out of the Balclutha township in his blue Nissan Navara ute, licence plate DPS 382.

Missing man Graeme's ute. Photo: Southern District Police/Facebook

He was wearing a multi-coloured collared shirt, blue jeans and a tan and black tramping-style boots, police said.

Police asked anyone with information regarding Graeme or his ute to contact police on 111, using reference number 250312/0057.