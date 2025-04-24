Man taken to hospital after Balclutha crash

Emergency services at the scene in Balclutha on Thursday morning. Photo: Nick Brook

A man was taken to hospital after a two-car crash involving a driving instructor and student in Balclutha today.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on James St between Gordon and John Sts, about 9am.

Part of James St was closed for a time, and the scene centred on a dark car with a crushed frontage.

Police confirmed a man had been taken to Dunedin Hospital for observation, and said three people were involved, including a driving student and instructor.