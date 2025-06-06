Local Legend Wayne Morrison with neighbour and nominator, June Waters. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

The Otago Daily Times has played a regular role for this week’s Silver Fern Farms, Clutha Leader Local Legend winner.

Every morning in Balclutha, 72-year-old Wayne Morrison walks from his neighbour’s letterbox, up her sloping driveway to bring the Otago Daily Times to her door.

For the past three years, Wayne has brought 95-year-old June Waters her newspaper — a simple act of kindness that speaks volumes.

Wayne, a father of two and grandfather of four, spent 49 years at the local freezing works before retiring.

He volunteers at Cross Recreation Centre.

Wayne, with his wife of 45 years, Loesje, has lived next to Mrs Waters for five years.

Mrs Waters, a great-grandmother of 21, relies on a walking frame but is sharp as ever and quick with a smile.

"I get help from Wayne, Meals on Wheels, Access care ... I have family in and out regularly. Somebody does my garden. Somebody does my lawns. Bruce brings round my groceries. Ruth comes and does my house work."

Born in Gisborne and a Clutha resident since 1951, she proudly said, "I’ve still got it up top, my memory — which is better than the other way around".

Her recent award for 70 years’ service with the South Otago Women’s Institute proves her legacy of community spirit and making friends.

"She spent a lifetime helping others," Mr Morrison, himself an ODT online subscriber, said.

"Now it’s our turn."

He said his whole street had a great neighbourly attitude and accepted his Local Legend lamb leg on their behalf — adding he might even ask a few of them around for a roast.