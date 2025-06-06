Birthday boy gets unwelcome 'present' from cops

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An Otago man was entitled to a bad case of the birthday blues when an evening drive on his special day ended with his licence being suspended.
The man was allegedly driving at 119kmh in a 100kmh zone on the highway between Balclutha and Kaitangata when spotted by a police officer.
He failed breath testing procedures after being stopped.
The man told officers it was his 28th birthday and he had celebrated with a couple of beers at dinner.
He then elected for a blood sample to be taken, Sgt Lee said.
His "birthday present" from police was his licence being suspended for 28 days.