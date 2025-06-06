Birthday boy gets unwelcome 'present' from cops

An Otago man was entitled to a bad case of the birthday blues when an evening drive on his special day ended with his licence being suspended.

The man was allegedly driving at 119kmh in a 100kmh zone on the highway between Balclutha and Kaitangata when spotted by a police officer.

He failed breath testing procedures after being stopped.

The man told officers it was his 28th birthday and he had celebrated with a couple of beers at dinner.

He then elected for a blood sample to be taken, Sgt Lee said.

His "birthday present" from police was his licence being suspended for 28 days.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz