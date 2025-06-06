Friday, 6 June 2025

Birthday boy gets unwelcome 'present' from cops

    By Laine Priestley
    An Otago man was entitled to a bad case of the birthday blues when an evening drive on his special day ended with his licence being suspended.

    The man was allegedly driving at 119kmh in a 100kmh zone on the highway between Balclutha and Kaitangata when spotted by a police officer.

    He failed breath testing procedures after being stopped.

    The man told officers it was his 28th birthday and he had celebrated with a couple of beers at dinner.

    He then elected for a blood sample to be taken, Sgt Lee said.

    His "birthday present" from police was his licence being suspended for 28 days.

