Carnage as car collides with cattle

A crash between two cars and multiple cattle beasts has brought traffic on State Highway 1 north of Dunedin to one lane as emergency services work to clean up the carnage.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from the Palmerston and Hampden stations were called to a crash involving two cars and multiple cattle at about 9.10pm.

The crash occurred on State Highway 1 near the turnoff to the Moeraki township when a car hit multiple cattle that had been on the road.

Due to the collision between the car and the animals, the vehicle then hit another vehicle, the spokeswoman said.

Police and Ambulance were also in attendance.

State Highway 1 by the Moeraki turnoff was down to one lane while crews worked to clear the road.

No humans appear injured in the crash, the spokeswoman said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz