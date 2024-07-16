'Serial shoplifter' nailed at Dunedin hardware store

Photo: ODT Files

A suspected shoplifter wanted for 10 thefts including "trolleys full of groceries" was nabbed after allegedly attempting to flee a Dunedin hardware store with $2200 worth of stolen goods.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Mitre 10 MEGA, in South Dunedin, at 2.30pm yesterday.

A 30-year-old woman had attempted to leave the hardware store without paying for $2200 worth of items loaded into a trolley, Snr Sgt Bond said.

When caught by the store’s security she gave a false name which she repeated to police.

She then admitted the name was false and told police her real name.

Snr Sgt Bond said the woman was known to police and inquiries revealed she was wanted for a string of ten other shoplifting thefts — amounting to $7526.46.

This included "trolleys full of groceries" from New World Mosgiel and a vacuum cleaner from a Green Island petrol station.

She was due appear in the Dunedin District Court this morning charged with 11 shoplifting offences between April and July, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The alleged shoplifting:

April 30: $849.98 from The Warehouse South Dunedin

May 28: $305.89 from Fresh Choice Roslyn

May 30: $312 from Bunnings

May 30: $906.22 from Fresh Choice Roslyn

May 29: $84.76 from Fresh Choice Roslyn

June 1: $45 from Z Green Island

June 12: $500 from a New World in Auckland

June 13: $397.38 from The Warehouse in Auckland

June 29: $1637.27 from New World Mosgiel

July 15: $287.96 from New World Mosgiel

July 15: $2200 from Mitre 10 MEGA in South Dunedin

tim.scott@odt.co.nz