'Smash' threat made by library napper: police

A man having a late morning nap was arrested in Dunedin City Library after he allegedly became aggressive when woken from his slumber.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the library at 11.40am on Friday after the man refused to leave the premises.

Library staff approached the man after spotting him sleeping and asked him to leave, as sleeping was against its policy.

He refused to leave and became agitated and disruptive.

Police were called and the man declined to cooperate by refusing to provide his details, making anti-authority comments, and refusing to leave after multiple requests by police and library staff.

After a warning he continued to refuse to leave, and was arrested.

The man resisted arrest by refusing to be handcuffed.

As he was being walked to the police station by officers, he threatened to "‘smash"’ a member of the public walking past and made threats towards officers.

The man was charged with behaving threateningly, resisting police, wilful damage and speaking threateningly.

- laine.priestley@odt.co.nz