Monday, 2 January 2023

Smoking toilet at bus hub

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Police were called to a smoking toilet block at the Dunedin bus hub early on Thursday morning.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the cubicle by a street cleaner about 4am.

    When officers opened the cubicle to extinguish the fire, they found a 31-year-old man lying on the ground with a small pile of items burning next to him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    ‘‘Police extinguished the fire and arrested the male.’’

    A formal warning was issued and the man was referred to probation for breach of his release conditions, he said.

     

    Advertisement