Smoking toilet at bus hub

Police were called to a smoking toilet block at the Dunedin bus hub early on Thursday morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to the cubicle by a street cleaner about 4am.

When officers opened the cubicle to extinguish the fire, they found a 31-year-old man lying on the ground with a small pile of items burning next to him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘Police extinguished the fire and arrested the male.’’

A formal warning was issued and the man was referred to probation for breach of his release conditions, he said.