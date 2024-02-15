Social worker who raped girls released five years early

Edward Anand. File photo

A social worker who sexually abused eight victims at a Dunedin girls’ home has been released five years before the end of his sentence, despite continuing to deny the offending.

Edward Anand, 75, was released from Manawatu Prison last month and the Parole Board today distributed its decision, detailing an array of stringent restrictions to which the man will have to adhere.

They include a ban from loitering near schools or any recreational facilities, and a condition restricting him from travelling to the South Island.

Panel convener Kathryn Snook said Anand’s risk could be managed in the community despite a psychologist reporting he could be “dismissive and arrogant”.

The prisoner spoke to the board about scenarios which could present an issue.

“Of course, the main one is that he must not have unaccompanied contact with any person under the age of 16,” she said.

“He knows that he needs to avoid locations where young people may be.”

Anand’s sex attacks were committed against girls between the ages of 10 and 15 while he worked at the former Elliot St home from 1980 to 1986.

The board has said the crimes included "many rapes, indecent assaults and other sexual abuse".

Anand pleaded not guilty to the slew of charges against him but was convicted following a jury trial at the Dunedin District Court.

He was jailed for 13 years in 2016, a sentence which will expire in March 2029.

The board heard Anand maintained his innocence and had completed the “Deniers Programme” while behind bars – treatment which helped “provide a stepping zone for offenders into safety planning”.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission – an outlet for anyone who believed they had suffered a miscarriage of justice – was in the final stages of assessing his claim.

Ms Snook noted there he had caused some issues in prison during the sentence but he had been well behaved since moving to Manawatu.

The board heard Anand had undertaken three guided releases and hoped to find employment in an industry in which he had some experience.

The specifics were redacted.

Anand will be on the Child Sex Offender Register and he said he understood it would be “difficult to reintegrate back into the community”.

His parole conditions included:

- to live at Wellington address approved by Probation

- to comply with electronic monitoring

- not to enter the South Island

- not to loiter near any school, early childhood education centre, park, library, swimming pool or church

- to attend any treatment as directed by Probation

- to inform Probation of any changes in employment

- not to possess alcohol or non-prescription drugs

- not to associate with under-16s

- to inform Probation intimate relationships

- not to contact victims