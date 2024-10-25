Friday, 25 October 2024

Speeding driver admits drinking

    By Ben Andrews
    Photo: ODT files
    A Dunedin man driving more than double the speed limit admitted to being under the influence of alcohol when pulled over by police.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay said a black Mazda Atenza was observed driving  "around" 120km/h in Eglinton Rd, in the suburb of Mornington, at 12.10am today. 

    Police did a U-turn and followed the 20-year-old driver along Glenpark Ave from a distance. 

    The vehicle continued speeding before being pulled over in Byron St. 

    Upon being stopped, the man admitted to drinking alcohol, underwent breath-testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 835mcg, Snr Sgt Reay said. 

    The legal limit is 250mcg.

    The man was given a 28-day roadside licence suspension and summoned to appear in the Dunedin District Court.

     

