Speeding driver admits drinking

Photo: ODT files

A Dunedin man driving more than double the speed limit admitted to being under the influence of alcohol when pulled over by police.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay said a black Mazda Atenza was observed driving "around" 120km/h in Eglinton Rd, in the suburb of Mornington, at 12.10am today.

Police did a U-turn and followed the 20-year-old driver along Glenpark Ave from a distance.

The vehicle continued speeding before being pulled over in Byron St.

Upon being stopped, the man admitted to drinking alcohol, underwent breath-testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 835mcg, Snr Sgt Reay said.

The legal limit is 250mcg.

The man was given a 28-day roadside licence suspension and summoned to appear in the Dunedin District Court.