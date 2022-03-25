Speedster nabbed at 157kmh on motorway

Drink-drivers and motorists travelling at speeds in excess of 150kmh were among instances of poor driver behaviour on Dunedin roads yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a checkpoint in Lachlan Ave yesterday evening caught two motorists who had been drinking.

One was a 30-year-old man who recorded a breath alcohol reading of 97mcg, which is below the legal limit of 250mcg, so no further action was taken.

A 41-year-old male who recorded a 476mcg reading requested an evidential blood sample be taken, Snr Sgt Bond said.

It was disappointing that people continued to drink and drive, putting everyone else on the road at risk, he said.

During the late afternoon police conducted speed enforcement on the Southern Motorway near Fairfield and infringement notices were given to 14 drivers.

Of note was a 31-year-old man caught travelling at 157kmh.

His licence has been suspended for 28 days and he will appear in court.

Around the same time an 18-year-old female was caught doing about 150kmh.

She also had her licence suspended for 28 days and was given a $630 fine.

The high speeds were were disappointing and the drivers were travelling "way too fast".

Small errors by the drivers, or other vehicles changing lanes, could lead to catastrophes, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Around 5.30pm an 18-year-old was caught on Brighton Rd driving while disqualified.

The man’s car was impounded for a month and he has been summoned to court, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Earlier, a 21-year-old man crashed into a bus near Queens Gardens about midday.

The man was was looking at his cellphone and did not see the bus, which had stopped in front of him, Snr Sgt Bond said

There were no injuries, but the incident served as a reminder to concentrate on driving and not cellphones while behind the wheel, he said.