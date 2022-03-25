'Sleepy' driver wakes Mornington home owner

An allegedly sleepy learner driver woke a woman after crashing a car into her bedroom in Dunedin early this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the 18-year-old man on a learner licence fell asleep at the wheel and drove straight into a house in Elgin Rd, in the suburb of Mornington, just after midnight.

The car crashed through the owner’s bedroom while she was sleeping.

There were no injuries which was surprising, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The crash caused considerable damage to the Elgin Rd property. PHOTO STEPHEN JAQUIERY

However, there was considerable property damage, including to the car, which appeared to have been written off.

"This is a reminder that if you're feeling sleepy or tired, then look for other options in getting home, as it poses danger to yourself and others."

Neighbour Harry Montgomery had been chilling in his lounge when he heard a big bang, and said the crash was not good at all.

Mr Montgomery was one of the first at the scene and said the the driver told him that he fell asleep at the wheel.

The person in the house was ‘‘real shocked - as you would be’’, but otherwise seemed all right, he said.

The investigation is ongoing and, once complete, a decision would be made on resolution, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews attended from Roslyn and Lookout Point stations. No one was trapped in the incident.

