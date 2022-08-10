Stolen ute found burning in Pine Hill

Dunedin police are investigating after a stolen ute was set alight in the suburb of Pine Hill early this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers were called after a member of the public came across the burning vehicle in Pine Hill Rd, near Maxwellton St, about 1.40am.

The ute was identified as stolen and had been gutted.

The scene has been secured and investigations were taking place this morning, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A crew from Willowbank fire station attended the blaze and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand investigator was at the scene.

The ute appeared to have had parts stripped, including its engine, before it was set alight.

