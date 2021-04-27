Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Teen arrested after attempted break-in

    By Wyatt Ryder
    A 17-year-old was arrested arrested after attempting to break into an address on South Rd last night.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the teen attempted to smash a window to break into the address.

    The suspect was located on Rutherford St by the dog squad after attempting to return to the address.

    The teen was found carrying a knife, he said.

    He admitted to the offences and will appear in youth court on May 3. 

     

