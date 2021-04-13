Tuesday, 13 April 2021

10.55 am

Teen charged after 'firearm threats' on Instagram

    By Wyatt Ryder
    Photo: Getty Images

    A teenager has been arrested after making threats on Instagram mentioning a firearm, police say.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said officers responded to reports of threats made to a 14-year-old male on the social media site by a 15-year-old male just before midnight on Monday.

    The threats were allegedly over money owed and mentioned a firearm.

    The teen was arrested due to the nature of the threats, Snr Sgt Craig Dinnissen said today.

    ‘‘We take threats of that - even if they’re over social media - seriously.’’

    The alleged offender was known to police and had been referred to Youth Aid.

    No firearms were recovered during the arrest.

     

     

