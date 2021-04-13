Teen charged after 'firearm threats' on Instagram

Photo: Getty Images

A teenager has been arrested after making threats on Instagram mentioning a firearm, police say.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said officers responded to reports of threats made to a 14-year-old male on the social media site by a 15-year-old male just before midnight on Monday.

The threats were allegedly over money owed and mentioned a firearm.

The teen was arrested due to the nature of the threats, Snr Sgt Craig Dinnissen said today.

‘‘We take threats of that - even if they’re over social media - seriously.’’

The alleged offender was known to police and had been referred to Youth Aid.

No firearms were recovered during the arrest.