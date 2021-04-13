Teen charged after 'firearm threats' on Instagram

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A teenager has been arrested after making threats on Instagram mentioning a firearm, police say.
Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said officers responded to reports of threats made to a 14-year-old male on the social media site by a 15-year-old male just before midnight on Monday.
The threats were allegedly over money owed and mentioned a firearm.
The teen was arrested due to the nature of the threats, Snr Sgt Craig Dinnissen said today.
‘‘We take threats of that - even if they’re over social media - seriously.’’
The alleged offender was known to police and had been referred to Youth Aid.
No firearms were recovered during the arrest.