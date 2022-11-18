Thieves rack up thousands on stolen credit card - police

Dunedin police say they believe the two men pictured here and below, allegedly stealing an e-bike from a Vogel St address, went on a city-centre spending spree yesterday with a stolen credit card. PHOTOS: Kelly Macknight

Two men caught on camera stealing an e-bike from Dunedin’s city centre featured again on CCTV the following day as they racked up thousands of dollars on a stolen credit card spending spree, police say.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said he was aware of photos shared on social media of two men allegedly entering a Vogel St property about 5.45pm on Wednesday, and using bolt cutters to steal an e-bike belonging to a tenant.

One of those same men also entered a central city social agency and grabbed a laptop and purse yesterday, Const Turner said.

The two men, working together, proceeded up George St on a spending spree and in a few hours racked up thousands of dollars on a stolen credit card from the purse they had pinched.

They bought jewellery, a phone, a drone, and clothing in the few hours they had before the bank stopped the card.

The men were signing dockets and captured on camera during the spending spree, he said.

And police were following positive lines of inquiry.

However, these offenders were "a little more sophisticated" than the unrelated, brazen dishonesty offending of the recidivist shoplifter who was also caught on camera stealing from Dunedin city centre shops this week.

"They’ve actually changed their clothing as they’ve gone up the street," Const Turner said.

No arrests have been made in relation to either offending.

hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz