Threat made to rape daughter, court hears

Robert Salvator, who appeared in court by video link, will soon be released from prison. Photo: Rob Kidd

A sex offender serving time behind bars threatened to rape a prison officer’s daughter, a court has heard.

Robert Salvator (32) made the comments on March 28 after Corrections officers told him he would not be getting a haircut, counsel John Westgate said.

The inmate, now serving time at Christchurch Men’s Prison, pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening to cause grievous bodily harm.

In June 2020, Salvator was jailed for two and a-half years over a sexual assault occurring at a backpackers.

The woman was applying make-up when the underwear-clad defendant touched the inside of her thigh.

Salvator retreated into a shower cubicle for a few minutes but re-emerged to hug the victim from behind and rub himself against her.

The court at his sentencing heard he touched the woman again, despite her telling him to stop at least three times.

She was able to resist his attempts to manoeuvre her into the shower.

The man’s criminal background, Judge Jim Large said, would likely have been known by the Corrections officer involved in the most recent incident.

Salvator erupted when he was told the person who was going to cut his hair was no longer available.

Because the conversation with the guards took place over the emergency intercom system it had been recorded, Mr Westgate said.

Salvator threatened to rape the officer’s daughter.

"It was blurted out as a result of anger and frustration," Mr Westgate said.

A few minutes later, the prisoner used the intercom again to ask the victim for his daughter’s name.

Though the question was ignored, Salvator had repeated the initial threat.

Judge Large said there was an element of premeditation to the crime given there were two utterances.

"It wasn’t just a spur-of-the-moment, one-off comment," he said.

The Corrections officer involved, whose name was suppressed, said he was "angry, horrified and purely disgusted" by the experience.

The court heard he had opted not to tell his daughter about the incident.

"Your threats were taken seriously by him and they were particularly nasty threats," said the judge.

Salvator was jailed for nine months.

Mr Westgate said his client would soon be released and "wrap around" support was being arranged in the community.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz