A streaker runs onto the field during the Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Highlanders and Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium last night. Photo: Getty Images

Three men have been charged with offensive behaviour after pitch invasions at last night's Super Rugby Aotearoa match in Dunedin.

They were arrested at the rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The men had run on to the field, a police spokeswoman said.

One removed his clothing and streaked across the field.

The spokeswoman said the men would appear in court this week and they had been trespassed from the stadium.