Tools again targeted by Dunedin thieves

Burglars continue to target tradies' tools in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Trevor Thomson, of Dunedin, said impact drivers, batteries, chargers and a Makita drop-saw were taken from a Danube St construction site sometime since Friday.

The tools had a combined value of about $2500, Snr Sgt Thomson said.

Police last week warned Dunedin tradespeople to secure their gear after 11 tool thefts from vehicles and construction sites in five days.

Also reported this week was a burglary on 16/17 August, where makeup, a hair straighter and Yves Saint Laurent perfume were taken from a George St property.

Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.

