Trespassed men caught stealing cider - police

A pair of alleged shoplifters were arrested for stealing cider from the South Dunedin Pak'n'Save last night, police say.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police arrested a 30-year-old male and 28-year-old male for shoplifting in the store they had previously been trespassed from about 10pm.
The pair were stealing alcohol — one of the alleged thieves also had a warrant for his arrest for missing a court appearance, among other charges, Snr Sgt Bond said.
Both would appear in court this morning for burglary, he said.