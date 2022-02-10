Thursday, 10 February 2022

12.39 pm

Vehicle crimes: Police want to speak to mobility scooter victim

    By Wyatt Ryder
    A man in an electric mobility scooter is attended at the scene by witnesses last weekend. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

    Police are appealing for information after a string of vehicle crimes that began in North Otago last week.


    Three youths have been referred to Youth Aid following an alleged hit-and-run, multiple vehicles stolen in Dunedin and the pursuit of a driver on Saturday.

    An elderly man on a mobility scooter was struck by a white Mazda Capella in South Dunedin.

    A witness at the scene said the man was physically unharmed and his scooter was damaged, although he was still able to ride it.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police wanted to ensure that the man is okay and provide assistance with his insurance claim.

    Police asked that the man contact them.

     

     

