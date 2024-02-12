Vehicle set ablaze in Brighton

A vehicle was damaged after it was doused in petrol and set alight in Brighton.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to reports of a vehicle on fire in a private drive in Brighton Rd, at 2.30am on Saturday.

It appeared petrol was poured over the unoccupied vehicle before it was set alight, Sgt Lee said.

There was extensive damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle and inquiries were continuing to identify the offender, he said.

