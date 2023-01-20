Friday, 20 January 2023

Wallet 'snatched in Dunedin's main street'

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Police are responding to reports of a wallet being stolen in broad daylight on Dunedin’s main street.

    A police spokeswoman said officers were called to an alleged robbery in George St, near the intersection with Albany St, about 11.50am today.

    A member of the public was in the street when a person allegedly took their wallet and ran off with it, the spokeswoman said.

    Inquiries were continuing, the spokeswoman said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement