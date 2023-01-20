Wallet 'snatched in Dunedin's main street'

Police are responding to reports of a wallet being stolen in broad daylight on Dunedin’s main street.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to an alleged robbery in George St, near the intersection with Albany St, about 11.50am today.

A member of the public was in the street when a person allegedly took their wallet and ran off with it, the spokeswoman said.

Inquiries were continuing, the spokeswoman said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz