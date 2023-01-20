Wallet 'snatched in Dunedin's main street'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are responding to reports of a wallet being stolen in broad daylight on Dunedin’s main street.
A police spokeswoman said officers were called to an alleged robbery in George St, near the intersection with Albany St, about 11.50am today.
A member of the public was in the street when a person allegedly took their wallet and ran off with it, the spokeswoman said.
Inquiries were continuing, the spokeswoman said.