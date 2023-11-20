Wanted man found hiding under covers - police

Dunedin police searching for a wanted woman got an early morning surprise when they found another wanted man tucked up in her bed.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police went to a Concord address at 9am on Saturday to make enquiries regarding a woman with a warrant out for her arrest.

Police located the woman, but along with her, they found a 30-year-old man attempting to hide under the covers of a bed who also had a warrant out for his arrest.

The woman was arrested and police also arrested the man for historic shoplifting matters.

He was held in custody and was due to appear in court this morning for historic shoplifting matters from Dunedin and Oamaru.